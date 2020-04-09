Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG), Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)?

The shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2019. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apogee Enterprises Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on October 02, 2018, to Neutral the APOG stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2018. Northland Capital was of a view that APOG is Market Perform in its latest report on June 26, 2015. DA Davidson thinks that APOG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 15, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.45.

The shares of the company added by 6.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.08 while ending the day at $18.00. During the trading session, a total of 561996.0 shares were traded which represents a -111.43% decline from the average session volume which is 265810.0 shares. APOG had ended its last session trading at $16.95. Apogee Enterprises Inc. currently has a market cap of $514.26 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.85, with a beta of 1.67. Apogee Enterprises Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 APOG 52-week low price stands at $13.77 while its 52-week high price is $46.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Apogee Enterprises Inc. generated 10.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.73%. Apogee Enterprises Inc. has the potential to record 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on August 14, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.07% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.74 and traded between $1.50 and $1.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EROS’s 50-day SMA is 2.1784 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2450. The stock has a high of $9.04 for the year while the low is $1.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.55%, as 13.00M APOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.10% of Eros International Plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradice Investment Management LL… sold more EROS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradice Investment Management LL… selling -49,325 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,998,740 shares of EROS, with a total valuation of $9,897,921. Jeereddi Investments LP meanwhile bought more EROS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,405,581 worth of shares.

Similarly, Shah Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Eros International Plc shares by 13.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,221,772 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -516,700 shares of Eros International Plc which are valued at $5,315,924. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Eros International Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,001 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,174,521 shares and is now valued at $5,237,960. Following these latest developments, around 7.89% of Eros International Plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.