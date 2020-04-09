Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)?

The shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $50 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Overweight the AGIO stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on May 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. SVB Leerink was of a view that AGIO is Outperform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. Leerink Partners thinks that AGIO is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $64.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.19.

The shares of the company added by 6.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $38.07 while ending the day at $40.66. During the trading session, a total of 534651.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.3% incline from the average session volume which is 725490.0 shares. AGIO had ended its last session trading at $38.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.50 AGIO 52-week low price stands at $27.77 while its 52-week high price is $68.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 80.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Loop Capital also rated CROX as Initiated on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that CROX could surge by 42.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.65% to reach $35.71/share. It started the day trading at $20.915 and traded between $18.11 and $20.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CROX’s 50-day SMA is 26.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.71. The stock has a high of $43.79 for the year while the low is $8.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.64%, as 3.48M AGIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.23% of Crocs Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.40, while the P/B ratio is 10.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CROX shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,083,712 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,808,682 shares of CROX, with a total valuation of $166,649,507. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CROX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $114,355,035 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Crocs Inc. shares by 28.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,801,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,051,432 shares of Crocs Inc. which are valued at $81,574,631. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Crocs Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,304 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,834,829 shares and is now valued at $48,163,745. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Crocs Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.