Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)?

The shares of Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $49 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Square Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Buy the SQ stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $39. Citigroup was of a view that SQ is Neutral in its latest report on March 18, 2020. Cowen thinks that SQ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.89.

The shares of the company added by 13.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $51.81 while ending the day at $57.04. During the trading session, a total of 24.64 million shares were traded which represents a -79.69% decline from the average session volume which is 13.71 million shares. SQ had ended its last session trading at $50.31. Square Inc. currently has a market cap of $26.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 92.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.60, with a beta of 2.84. Square Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SQ 52-week low price stands at $32.33 while its 52-week high price is $87.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Square Inc. generated 1.05 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 114.29%. Square Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $24.25. Jefferies also rated GOLF as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that GOLF could surge by 7.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.06% to reach $26.66/share. It started the day trading at $26.03 and traded between $24.35 and $24.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOLF’s 50-day SMA is 27.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.06. The stock has a high of $33.50 for the year while the low is $20.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.15%, as 1.41M SQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.15% of Acushnet Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.39, while the P/B ratio is 2.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 366.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more GOLF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -1,029,682 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,853,136 shares of GOLF, with a total valuation of $124,822,658. Principal Global Investors LLC meanwhile bought more GOLF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,350,772 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Acushnet Holdings Corp. shares by 2.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,068,521 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,453 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. which are valued at $78,922,360. In the same vein, Van Berkom & Associates, Inc. increased its Acushnet Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 620,729 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,530,883 shares and is now valued at $65,094,311. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Acushnet Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.