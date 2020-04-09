Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RVP), Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 200.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.93.

The shares of the company added by 21.71% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.52 while ending the day at $1.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -499.35% decline from the average session volume which is 238020.0 shares. RVP had ended its last session trading at $1.52. Retractable Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 RVP 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $2.12.

The Retractable Technologies Inc. generated 5.93 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.32% to reach $66.56/share. It started the day trading at $45.50 and traded between $40.2575 and $43.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JACK’s 50-day SMA is 59.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.91. The stock has a high of $93.12 for the year while the low is $16.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.74%, as 2.55M RVP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.48% of Jack in the Box Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 890.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more JACK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -52,164 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,673,826 shares of JACK, with a total valuation of $93,717,601. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more JACK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,355,945 worth of shares.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC increased its Jack in the Box Inc. shares by 8.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,348,020 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,339 shares of Jack in the Box Inc. which are valued at $47,248,101. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Jack in the Box Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 122,325 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 985,707 shares and is now valued at $34,549,030. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Jack in the Box Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.