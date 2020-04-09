Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)?

The shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 31, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quotient Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2015, to Buy the QTNT stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2015. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on February 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.45.

The shares of the company added by 17.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.25 while ending the day at $5.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -122.47% decline from the average session volume which is 578080.0 shares. QTNT had ended its last session trading at $4.57. Quotient Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.70 QTNT 52-week low price stands at $2.39 while its 52-week high price is $11.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quotient Limited generated 4.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.81%. Quotient Limited has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.79% to reach $19.66/share. It started the day trading at $17.76 and traded between $16.02 and $17.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTRE’s 50-day SMA is 18.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.58. The stock has a high of $25.54 for the year while the low is $7.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.44%, as 2.15M QTNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.29% of CareTrust REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.92, while the P/B ratio is 1.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CTRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 469,858 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,014,487 shares of CTRE, with a total valuation of $222,064,263. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CTRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,438,668 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its CareTrust REIT Inc. shares by 81.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,591,473 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,061,803 shares of CareTrust REIT Inc. which are valued at $67,907,886. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CareTrust REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 266,725 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,680,066 shares and is now valued at $54,428,176. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of CareTrust REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.