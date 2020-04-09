Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)?

The shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OrganiGram Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that OGI is Overweight in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that OGI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.28.

The shares of the company added by 6.40% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.70 while ending the day at $1.83. During the trading session, a total of 3.71 million shares were traded which represents a 16.3% incline from the average session volume which is 4.43 million shares. OGI had ended its last session trading at $1.72. OGI 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $8.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The OrganiGram Holdings Inc. generated 25.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.62% to reach $9.71/share. It started the day trading at $2.91 and traded between $2.57 and $2.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTM’s 50-day SMA is 5.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.01. The stock has a high of $12.15 for the year while the low is $1.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 54.22%, as 3.70M OGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.82% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more LTM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -209,007 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,922,670 shares of LTM, with a total valuation of $10,395,076. AFP ProVida SA (Investment Manage… meanwhile sold more LTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,799,487 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares by 23.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,625,190 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 312,200 shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. which are valued at $4,306,754. In the same vein, Armadillo Capital Management LLC increased its LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 918,735 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,063,384 shares and is now valued at $2,817,968. Following these latest developments, around 94.30% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.