Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG), Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)?

The shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NRG Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Vertical Research advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Hold the NRG stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $43.50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NRG is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 25, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that NRG is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $45.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.73.

The shares of the company added by 7.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $27.20 while ending the day at $29.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a 23.53% incline from the average session volume which is 3.33 million shares. NRG had ended its last session trading at $27.36. NRG Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.06, with a beta of 0.94. NRG Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 NRG 52-week low price stands at $19.54 while its 52-week high price is $42.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NRG Energy Inc. generated 385.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.04%. NRG Energy Inc. has the potential to record 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.85% to reach $23.26/share. It started the day trading at $18.45 and traded between $17.51 and $18.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LBTYA’s 50-day SMA is 18.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.22. The stock has a high of $28.62 for the year while the low is $15.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.12%, as 9.90M NRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.67% of Liberty Global plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harris Associates LP bought more LBTYA shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harris Associates LP purchasing 4,472,893 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,959,912 shares of LBTYA, with a total valuation of $610,208,147.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox decreased its Liberty Global plc shares by 5.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,460,903 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,108,800 shares of Liberty Global plc which are valued at $288,279,509. In the same vein, Route One Investment Co. LP decreased its Liberty Global plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 491,014 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,320,528 shares and is now valued at $153,881,917. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Liberty Global plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.