Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)?

The shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $97 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Manhattan Associates Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rosenblatt advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2019, to Buy the MANH stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $90. SunTrust was of a view that MANH is Hold in its latest report on September 26, 2018. The Benchmark Company thinks that MANH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $82.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.25.

The shares of the company added by 6.10% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $51.515 while ending the day at $54.09. During the trading session, a total of 623214.0 shares were traded which represents a 9.17% incline from the average session volume which is 686150.0 shares. MANH had ended its last session trading at $50.98. Manhattan Associates Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.74, with a beta of 1.72. Manhattan Associates Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MANH 52-week low price stands at $35.20 while its 52-week high price is $90.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Manhattan Associates Inc. generated 110.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.08%. Manhattan Associates Inc. has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on September 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.05. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.17% to reach $5.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.245 and traded between $0.2095 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMPH’s 50-day SMA is 0.2860 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6678. The stock has a high of $2.00 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 410317.41 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 81.47%, as 744,603 MANH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.62% of KemPharm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.65% over the last six months.

This move now sees The DSC Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,095,914 shares of KMPH, with a total valuation of $921,581.

Similarly, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its KemPharm Inc. shares by 4.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 578,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 25,127 shares of KemPharm Inc. which are valued at $130,050. In the same vein, Deerfield Management Company LP increased its KemPharm Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 174,412 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 517,692 shares and is now valued at $116,481. Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of KemPharm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.