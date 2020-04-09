Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)?

The shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2017. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that IVR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on December 13, 2016. Nomura thinks that IVR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.13.

The shares of the company added by 29.94% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.52 while ending the day at $4.08. During the trading session, a total of 21.35 million shares were traded which represents a -277.79% decline from the average session volume which is 5.65 million shares. IVR had ended its last session trading at $3.14. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. currently has a market cap of $706.04 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.99, with a beta of 1.58. IVR 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $18.30.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.13%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.73% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.94 and traded between $7.92 and $8.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXDX’s 50-day SMA is 12.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.49. The stock has a high of $24.00 for the year while the low is $4.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.59%, as 15.44M IVR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 367.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 42.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… sold more AXDX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… selling -134,988 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,213,152 shares of AXDX, with a total valuation of $35,095,556. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… meanwhile sold more AXDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,854,229 worth of shares.

Similarly, Credit Suisse Asset Management (S… decreased its Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares by 20.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,098,661 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -813,610 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $25,811,846. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.