Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT), Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)?

The shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $43 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ingevity Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Buy the NGVT stock while also putting a $94 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that NGVT is Hold in its latest report on July 19, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that NGVT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $66.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.12.

The shares of the company added by 7.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $38.33 while ending the day at $40.97. During the trading session, a total of 612749.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.72% incline from the average session volume which is 636450.0 shares. NGVT had ended its last session trading at $38.11. Ingevity Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.76, with a beta of 2.17. Ingevity Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 NGVT 52-week low price stands at $24.92 while its 52-week high price is $116.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ingevity Corporation generated 56.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. Ingevity Corporation has the potential to record 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Morgan Stanley also rated YEXT as Reiterated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that YEXT could surge by 36.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.79% to reach $17.14/share. It started the day trading at $11.12 and traded between $10.39 and $10.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YEXT’s 50-day SMA is 13.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.19. The stock has a high of $22.65 for the year while the low is $8.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.74%, as 8.37M NGVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.52% of Yext Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more YEXT shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 933,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,586,492 shares of YEXT, with a total valuation of $107,876,353. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more YEXT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,895,510 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Yext Inc. shares by 4.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,859,626 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 334,671 shares of Yext Inc. which are valued at $80,089,589. In the same vein, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its Yext Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,106,080 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,848,795 shares and is now valued at $79,979,221. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of Yext Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.