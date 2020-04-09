Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI), KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)?

The shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVR Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Sell the CVI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Tudor Pickering was of a view that CVI is Hold in its latest report on August 30, 2019. Tudor Pickering thinks that CVI is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $25.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.59.

The shares of the company added by 7.42% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.90 while ending the day at $18.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -49.99% decline from the average session volume which is 993480.0 shares. CVI had ended its last session trading at $17.53. CVR Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CVI 52-week low price stands at $13.81 while its 52-week high price is $55.52.

The CVR Energy Inc. generated 652.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.93%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.76% to reach $20.40/share. It started the day trading at $15.91 and traded between $14.43 and $15.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KREF’s 50-day SMA is 17.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.38. The stock has a high of $22.03 for the year while the low is $6.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.80%, as 2.09M CVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.01% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 692.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KREF shares, increasing its portfolio by 94.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,153,647 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,432,810 shares of KREF, with a total valuation of $66,536,478.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.