Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)?

The shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $90 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Camden Property Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Outperform the CPT stock while also putting a $117 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. Goldman was of a view that CPT is Buy in its latest report on November 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CPT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 118.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $104.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.70.

The shares of the company added by 6.47% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $79.71 while ending the day at $85.70. During the trading session, a total of 919892.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.32% incline from the average session volume which is 951510.0 shares. CPT had ended its last session trading at $80.49. Camden Property Trust currently has a market cap of $8.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.83, with a beta of 0.80. CPT 52-week low price stands at $62.48 while its 52-week high price is $120.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.61%. Camden Property Trust has the potential to record 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.20% to reach $12.63/share. It started the day trading at $1.44 and traded between $1.25 and $1.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRC’s 50-day SMA is 4.6649 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.0408. The stock has a high of $30.18 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.44%, as 20.27M CPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 43.52% of California Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 53.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more CRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 569,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,917,012 shares of CRC, with a total valuation of $4,917,012. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,123,836 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its California Resources Corporation shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,072,472 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,054 shares of California Resources Corporation which are valued at $3,072,472. In the same vein, RBC Capital Markets LLC (Investme… increased its California Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 240,213 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,315,296 shares and is now valued at $1,315,296. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of California Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.