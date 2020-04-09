Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP), Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)?

The shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $175 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ameriprise Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on January 03, 2020, to Outperform the AMP stock while also putting a $190 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 13, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $202. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 135. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that AMP is Buy in its latest report on January 02, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AMP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 154.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $157.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.69.

The shares of the company added by 7.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $102.28 while ending the day at $111.69. During the trading session, a total of 995861.0 shares were traded which represents a 4.24% incline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. AMP had ended its last session trading at $103.48. Ameriprise Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 1.91. AMP 52-week low price stands at $80.01 while its 52-week high price is $180.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.71%. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has the potential to record 15.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) is now rated as Neutral. JP Morgan also rated EV as Upgrade on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $49 suggesting that EV could surge by 10.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.05% to reach $38.57/share. It started the day trading at $34.74 and traded between $32.28 and $34.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EV’s 50-day SMA is 39.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.60. The stock has a high of $51.79 for the year while the low is $23.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.92%, as 2.23M AMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.45, while the P/B ratio is 3.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 726.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EV shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 545,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,770,582 shares of EV, with a total valuation of $347,351,270. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $337,382,182 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Eaton Vance Corp. shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,863,022 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -79,180 shares of Eaton Vance Corp. which are valued at $318,082,460. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Eaton Vance Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.