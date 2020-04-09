Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND)?

The shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yelp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Underweight the YELP stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Aegis Capital Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that YELP is Outperform in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that YELP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.60.

The shares of the company added by 11.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.69 while ending the day at $21.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -37.5% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. YELP had ended its last session trading at $19.46. Yelp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.75, with a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 YELP 52-week low price stands at $12.89 while its 52-week high price is $40.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Yelp Inc. generated 170.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.67%. Yelp Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.59% to reach $45.60/share. It started the day trading at $22.98 and traded between $20.91 and $22.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYND’s 50-day SMA is 35.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.99. The stock has a high of $53.13 for the year while the low is $13.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.87%, as 3.35M YELP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.95% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 110,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,728,169 shares of WYND, with a total valuation of $189,401,267. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $173,278,862 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by 10.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,746,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -663,565 shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. which are valued at $124,704,649. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,464,495 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,150,346 shares and is now valued at $90,062,508. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.