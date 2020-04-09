Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)?

The shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $18 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The AES Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Buy the AES stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $16.50. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AES is Neutral in its latest report on June 20, 2019. Argus thinks that AES is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.95.

The shares of the company added by 6.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.16 while ending the day at $14.13. During the trading session, a total of 4.54 million shares were traded which represents a 17.84% incline from the average session volume which is 5.53 million shares. AES had ended its last session trading at $13.23. The AES Corporation currently has a market cap of $10.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.63, with a beta of 1.19. The AES Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AES 52-week low price stands at $8.11 while its 52-week high price is $21.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The AES Corporation generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. The AES Corporation has the potential to record 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) is now rated as Peer Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.78% to reach $12.40/share. It started the day trading at $8.66 and traded between $7.38 and $8.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APY’s 50-day SMA is 15.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.36. The stock has a high of $43.37 for the year while the low is $2.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.29%, as 3.28M AES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.26% of Apergy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more APY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -57,705 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,186,404 shares of APY, with a total valuation of $41,321,823. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more APY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,442,775 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Apergy Corporation shares by 8.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,712,196 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -460,739 shares of Apergy Corporation which are valued at $27,095,127. In the same vein, Henderson Global Investors Ltd. decreased its Apergy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 267,737 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,349,380 shares and is now valued at $19,258,935. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Apergy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.