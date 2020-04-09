Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SENS)?

The shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sundial Growers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Market Perform the SNDL stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. Barclays was of a view that SNDL is Overweight in its latest report on September 27, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that SNDL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.05.

The shares of the company added by 8.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.50 while ending the day at $0.56. During the trading session, a total of 784302.0 shares were traded which represents a 50.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.58 million shares. SNDL had ended its last session trading at $0.52. Sundial Growers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 SNDL 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $13.22.

The Sundial Growers Inc. generated 46.09 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SENS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.37% to reach $1.39/share. It started the day trading at $0.65 and traded between $0.60 and $0.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SENS’s 50-day SMA is 0.9955 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0712. The stock has a high of $2.50 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.16%, as 35.57M SNDL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.14% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC sold more SENS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC selling -279,361 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,780,806 shares of SENS, with a total valuation of $9,989,250. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SENS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,293,097 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares by 8.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,638,529 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -678,437 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc. which are valued at $4,835,189. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 48,732 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,549,365 shares and is now valued at $4,778,748. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.