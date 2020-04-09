Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX), Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)?

The shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $58 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Bernstein advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Mkt Perform the RTX stock while also putting a $62 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $83.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.15.

The shares of the company added by 8.41% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $57.90 while ending the day at $62.62. During the trading session, a total of 26.51 million shares were traded which represents a -97.13% decline from the average session volume which is 13.45 million shares. RTX had ended its last session trading at $57.76. Raytheon Technologies Corporation currently has a market cap of $93.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.17, with a beta of 1.44. Raytheon Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 RTX 52-week low price stands at $40.71 while its 52-week high price is $93.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.55%.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on August 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Goldman also rated KFY as Initiated on March 27, 2018, with its price target of $59 suggesting that KFY could surge by 28.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.46% to reach $38.20/share. It started the day trading at $27.42 and traded between $25.59 and $27.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KFY’s 50-day SMA is 33.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.69. The stock has a high of $48.81 for the year while the low is $21.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 948356.27 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.44%, as 868,315 RTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.60% of Korn Ferry shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.75, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 465.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KFY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 263,173 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,060,405 shares of KFY, with a total valuation of $196,029,050. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more KFY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $167,729,836 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Korn Ferry shares by 0.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,467,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,223 shares of Korn Ferry which are valued at $84,321,501. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Korn Ferry shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 147,520 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,220,231 shares and is now valued at $53,996,018. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Korn Ferry stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.