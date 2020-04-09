Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)?

The shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $63 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Argus was of a view that PXD is Buy in its latest report on January 28, 2020. Scotia Howard Weil thinks that PXD is worth Sector Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.90.

The shares of the company added by 6.61% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $74.84 while ending the day at $80.29. During the trading session, a total of 3.22 million shares were traded which represents a -24.36% decline from the average session volume which is 2.59 million shares. PXD had ended its last session trading at $75.31. Pioneer Natural Resources Company currently has a market cap of $13.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.08, with a beta of 1.67. Pioneer Natural Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PXD 52-week low price stands at $48.62 while its 52-week high price is $178.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pioneer Natural Resources Company generated 705.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company has the potential to record 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.45% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.7719 and traded between $0.6602 and $0.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GCI's 50-day SMA is 3.9070 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.0076. The stock has a high of $11.35 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.97%, as 24.40M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.66% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -87.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -91.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 726,236 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,130,703 shares of GCI, with a total valuation of $26,833,440. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,041,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gannett Co. Inc. shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,766,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -147,913 shares of Gannett Co. Inc. which are valued at $14,453,849. In the same vein, Omega Advisors, Inc. decreased its Gannett Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,001,917 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,544,750 shares and is now valued at $11,166,230. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Gannett Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.