Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)?

The shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $55 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Neutral the IART stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $58. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. UBS was of a view that IART is Neutral in its latest report on November 28, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that IART is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.94.

The shares of the company added by 6.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $44.585 while ending the day at $47.80. During the trading session, a total of 725551.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.94% incline from the average session volume which is 755290.0 shares. IART had ended its last session trading at $44.81. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 82.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.69, with a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 IART 52-week low price stands at $34.21 while its 52-week high price is $65.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation generated 198.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.41%. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Deutsche Bank also rated LADR as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that LADR could surge by 68.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.08% to reach $19.20/share. It started the day trading at $6.50 and traded between $5.61 and $6.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LADR’s 50-day SMA is 12.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.12. The stock has a high of $18.97 for the year while the low is $2.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.88%, as 1.06M IART shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.06% of Ladder Capital Corp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LADR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 5,884 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,548,930 shares of LADR, with a total valuation of $40,521,928. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LADR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,179,221 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Ladder Capital Corp shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,989,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -35,735 shares of Ladder Capital Corp which are valued at $14,170,894. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Ladder Capital Corp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 187,664 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,784,021 shares and is now valued at $13,196,260. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Ladder Capital Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.