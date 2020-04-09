Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)?

The shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $40 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Glaukos Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Neutral the GKOS stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $65. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GKOS is Underperform in its latest report on September 30, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that GKOS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $47.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.83.

The shares of the company added by 6.85% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $30.44 while ending the day at $32.61. During the trading session, a total of 526056.0 shares were traded which represents a 43.97% incline from the average session volume which is 938810.0 shares. GKOS had ended its last session trading at $30.52. Glaukos Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 370.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 46.32, with a beta of 1.83. Glaukos Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 GKOS 52-week low price stands at $23.31 while its 52-week high price is $84.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Glaukos Corporation generated 62.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Glaukos Corporation has the potential to record -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Maxim Group also rated TACO as Reiterated on October 17, 2018, with its price target of $16 suggesting that TACO could surge by 25.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.17% to reach $5.33/share. It started the day trading at $4.01 and traded between $3.34 and $3.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TACO’s 50-day SMA is 5.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.63. The stock has a high of $13.50 for the year while the low is $2.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.72%, as 1.75M GKOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.88% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 633.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more TACO shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 658,205 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,746,245 shares of TACO, with a total valuation of $12,849,620. Belfer Management LLC meanwhile bought more TACO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,125,390 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares by 2.72% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,029,729 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -84,649 shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. which are valued at $10,391,970. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 47,848 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,153,102 shares and is now valued at $7,385,140. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.