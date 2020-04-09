Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)?

The shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $19 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gildan Activewear Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Outperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. Desjardins was of a view that GIL is Hold in its latest report on October 21, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that GIL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.84.

The shares of the company added by 7.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.44 while ending the day at $15.29. During the trading session, a total of 785812.0 shares were traded which represents a 34.52% incline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. GIL had ended its last session trading at $14.28. Gildan Activewear Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GIL 52-week low price stands at $9.42 while its 52-week high price is $40.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gildan Activewear Inc. generated 64.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.98%. Gildan Activewear Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 27.19% to reach $13.63/share. It started the day trading at $10.955 and traded between $8.80 and $10.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PCG’s 50-day SMA is 13.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.41. The stock has a high of $25.19 for the year while the low is $3.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.58%, as 30.27M GIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.82% of PG&E Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.73% over the past 90 days while it lost 0.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PCG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -422,402 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,227,556 shares of PCG, with a total valuation of $343,665,728. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more PCG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $266,018,802 worth of shares.

Similarly, Anchorage Capital Group LLC increased its PG&E Corporation shares by 0.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 95,000 shares of PG&E Corporation which are valued at $224,750,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of PG&E Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.