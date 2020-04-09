Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)?

The shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $29 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on April 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Credit Suisse was of a view that GLPI is Outperform in its latest report on March 20, 2019. SunTrust thinks that GLPI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.90.

The shares of the company added by 6.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.77 while ending the day at $26.43. During the trading session, a total of 2.39 million shares were traded which represents a -16.45% decline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. GLPI had ended its last session trading at $24.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.43, with a beta of 1.09. GLPI 52-week low price stands at $13.04 while its 52-week high price is $50.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has the potential to record 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. DA Davidson also rated BXC as Downgrade on September 08, 2009, with its price target of $5 suggesting that BXC could surge by 43.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.52% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.58 and traded between $4.51 and $5.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BXC’s 50-day SMA is 9.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.63. The stock has a high of $35.40 for the year while the low is $3.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 910033.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.73%, as 839,688 GLPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.31% of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 202.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.63% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nokomis Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,281,804 shares of BXC, with a total valuation of $6,344,930.

Similarly, Tontine Associates LLC increased its BlueLinx Holdings Inc. shares by 56.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 837,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 302,154 shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. which are valued at $4,145,873. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BlueLinx Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 16,077 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 581,386 shares and is now valued at $2,877,861. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.