Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)?

The shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $14.50 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of F.N.B. Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2017. FIG Partners was of a view that FNB is Outperform in its latest report on July 24, 2017. Raymond James thinks that FNB is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.39.

The shares of the company added by 6.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.31 while ending the day at $7.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.74 million shares were traded which represents a 32.15% incline from the average session volume which is 2.57 million shares. FNB had ended its last session trading at $7.30. F.N.B. Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.45. FNB 52-week low price stands at $5.05 while its 52-week high price is $12.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.33%. F.N.B. Corporation has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MoffettNathanson published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Wells Fargo also rated DXC as Downgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that DXC could surge by 52.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.59% to reach $33.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.835 and traded between $14.15 and $15.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXC’s 50-day SMA is 21.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.75. The stock has a high of $67.09 for the year while the low is $7.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.58%, as 14.28M FNB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.67% of DXC Technology Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DXC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -384,040 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,685,879 shares of DXC, with a total valuation of $374,350,721. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $176,895,282 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its DXC Technology Company shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,033,765 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,784 shares of DXC Technology Company which are valued at $143,990,633. In the same vein, Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its DXC Technology Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 809,770 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,986,562 shares and is now valued at $143,374,634. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of DXC Technology Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.