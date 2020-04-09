Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)?

The shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Mkt Perform the BSIG stock while also putting a $7.25 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BSIG is Underperform in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BSIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.50% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.5401 while ending the day at $5.81. During the trading session, a total of 781987.0 shares were traded which represents a -34.23% decline from the average session volume which is 582570.0 shares. BSIG had ended its last session trading at $6.35. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $512.79 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.07, with a beta of 1.74. BSIG 52-week low price stands at $3.61 while its 52-week high price is $14.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $77.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.13% to reach $130.33/share. It started the day trading at $82.93 and traded between $76.18 and $81.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBRL’s 50-day SMA is 122.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 152.47. The stock has a high of $177.89 for the year while the low is $53.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.09%, as 3.28M BSIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.83% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.97, while the P/B ratio is 3.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 626.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CBRL shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 276,517 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,632,751 shares of CBRL, with a total valuation of $219,097,538. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CBRL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $207,025,395 worth of shares.

Similarly, Biglari Capital LLC decreased its Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. which are valued at $166,440,000. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 51,081 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 765,536 shares and is now valued at $63,707,906. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.