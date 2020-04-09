Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)?

The shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Autohome Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ATHM is Hold in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ATHM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $70.2726 while ending the day at $70.92. During the trading session, a total of 601915.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.52% incline from the average session volume which is 721010.0 shares. ATHM had ended its last session trading at $75.11. Autohome Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.24, with a beta of 1.12. Autohome Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 ATHM 52-week low price stands at $59.54 while its 52-week high price is $117.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Autohome Inc. generated 285.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.96%. Autohome Inc. has the potential to record 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Needham also rated VRNT as Initiated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $53 suggesting that VRNT could surge by 29.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.22% to reach $58.29/share. It started the day trading at $41.46 and traded between $38.81 and $41.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRNT’s 50-day SMA is 49.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.61. The stock has a high of $63.94 for the year while the low is $32.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.16%, as 2.85M ATHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.57% of Verint Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 96.24, while the P/B ratio is 2.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 492.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VRNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 140,733 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,733,164 shares of VRNT, with a total valuation of $289,526,052. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VRNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,699,969 worth of shares.

Similarly, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt… decreased its Verint Systems Inc. shares by 3.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,952,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -104,101 shares of Verint Systems Inc. which are valued at $126,958,059. In the same vein, RGM Capital LLC decreased its Verint Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 205,393 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,417,879 shares and is now valued at $103,968,797. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Verint Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.