Is It Crazy To Buy Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) And ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

The shares of Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $114 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Varian Medical Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Buy the VAR stock while also putting a $171 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $160. BTIG Research was of a view that VAR is Buy in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that VAR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 162.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $137.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.69.

The shares of the company added by 7.57% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $106.21 while ending the day at $115.23. During the trading session, a total of 963845.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.45% decline from the average session volume which is 842180.0 shares. VAR had ended its last session trading at $107.12. Varian Medical Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.81, with a beta of 1.11. Varian Medical Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VAR 52-week low price stands at $89.62 while its 52-week high price is $150.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Varian Medical Systems Inc. generated 721.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.48%. Varian Medical Systems Inc. has the potential to record 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated ABM as Upgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $31 suggesting that ABM could surge by 18.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.81% to reach $34.25/share. It started the day trading at $28.24 and traded between $25.99 and $27.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABM’s 50-day SMA is 31.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.61. The stock has a high of $42.67 for the year while the low is $19.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.67%, as 2.84M VAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.31% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.08, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 477.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ABM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 241,255 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,634,998 shares of ABM, with a total valuation of $234,708,551. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ABM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $187,559,528 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ABM Industries Incorporated shares by 14.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,218,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 801,265 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated which are valued at $151,480,857. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its ABM Industries Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 516,052 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,512,613 shares and is now valued at $134,287,253. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of ABM Industries Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.