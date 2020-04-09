Is It Crazy To Buy TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) And PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

The shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TEGNA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2019, to Neutral the TGNA stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $17. Stephens was of a view that TGNA is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 11, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that TGNA is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.43.

The shares of the company added by 6.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.96 while ending the day at $11.70. During the trading session, a total of 2.17 million shares were traded which represents a 40.68% incline from the average session volume which is 3.65 million shares. TGNA had ended its last session trading at $11.00. TEGNA Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.89, with a beta of 1.51. TEGNA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 TGNA 52-week low price stands at $9.61 while its 52-week high price is $18.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TEGNA Inc. generated 29.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.3%. TEGNA Inc. has the potential to record 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated PMT as Initiated on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that PMT could surge by 56.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.52% to reach $22.80/share. It started the day trading at $10.17 and traded between $9.07 and $9.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PMT’s 50-day SMA is 17.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.10. The stock has a high of $23.79 for the year while the low is $3.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.68%, as 3.89M TGNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.94% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,599,017 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,247,650 shares of PMT, with a total valuation of $161,930,043. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,625,287 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares by 6.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,947,061 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 174,217 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust which are valued at $31,297,788. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 382,795 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,362,500 shares and is now valued at $25,089,750. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.