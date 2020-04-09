Is It Crazy To Buy Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) And Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

The shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Modine Manufacturing Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $11.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on August 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Gabelli & Co was of a view that MOD is Buy in its latest report on January 31, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that MOD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.14.

The shares of the company added by 22.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.38 while ending the day at $4.05. During the trading session, a total of 687663.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.74% decline from the average session volume which is 435960.0 shares. MOD had ended its last session trading at $3.31. Modine Manufacturing Company currently has a market cap of $218.25 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.67, with a beta of 2.11. Modine Manufacturing Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MOD 52-week low price stands at $2.84 while its 52-week high price is $16.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Modine Manufacturing Company generated 36.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.11%. Modine Manufacturing Company has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $102. Even though the stock has been trading at $106.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.41% to reach $152.63/share. It started the day trading at $117.53 and traded between $107.515 and $115.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WIX’s 50-day SMA is 124.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 129.99. The stock has a high of $156.40 for the year while the low is $76.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.57%, as 2.70M MOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.42% of Wix.com Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 816.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more WIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 60.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,940,059 shares of WIX, with a total valuation of $397,236,748. Principal Global Investors LLC meanwhile bought more WIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $261,022,476 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Wix.com Ltd. shares by 35.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,419,937 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,317,404 shares of Wix.com Ltd. which are valued at $243,978,048. In the same vein, Steadfast Capital Management LP decreased its Wix.com Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 573,159 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,039,426 shares and is now valued at $205,614,929. Following these latest developments, around 2.77% of Wix.com Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.