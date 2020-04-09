Is It Crazy To Buy MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) And Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

The shares of MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MediciNova Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 28, 2018, to Buy the MNOV stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on January 04, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. MLV & Co was of a view that MNOV is Hold in its latest report on May 24, 2012. MLV Capital thinks that MNOV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.52.

The shares of the company added by 37.81% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.56 while ending the day at $4.41. During the trading session, a total of 604278.0 shares were traded which represents a -411.49% decline from the average session volume which is 118140.0 shares. MNOV had ended its last session trading at $3.20. MediciNova Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 28.90 MNOV 52-week low price stands at $2.79 while its 52-week high price is $13.37.

The MediciNova Inc. generated 63.79 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 20, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.99% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.75 and traded between $12.45 and $13.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INVA’s 50-day SMA is 12.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.50. The stock has a high of $15.35 for the year while the low is $7.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.46%, as 11.60M MNOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.89% of Innoviva Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.84, while the P/B ratio is 4.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 871.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more INVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 290,543 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,706,558 shares of INVA, with a total valuation of $125,909,122. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more INVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,829,877 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Innoviva Inc. shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,668,221 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 83,184 shares of Innoviva Inc. which are valued at $78,418,279. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Innoviva Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.