Is It Crazy To Buy Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) And Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

The shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $92 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lear Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underperform the LEA stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. The Benchmark Company was of a view that LEA is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that LEA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 161.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $109.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.91.

The shares of the company added by 6.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $82.89 while ending the day at $89.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -25.67% decline from the average session volume which is 803440.0 shares. LEA had ended its last session trading at $83.99. Lear Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 LEA 52-week low price stands at $63.20 while its 52-week high price is $159.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lear Corporation generated 1.49 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -51.52%. Lear Corporation has the potential to record 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Needham also rated DOMO as Reiterated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $34 suggesting that DOMO could surge by 46.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.98% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.0505 and traded between $9.71 and $10.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOMO’s 50-day SMA is 17.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.72. The stock has a high of $40.15 for the year while the low is $7.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.58%, as 1.99M LEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.83% of Domo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 518.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.78% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,707,292 shares of DOMO, with a total valuation of $26,910,482. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DOMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,291,341 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Domo Inc. shares by 55.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,312,142 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 466,542 shares of Domo Inc. which are valued at $13,042,691. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Domo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,151 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,154,102 shares and is now valued at $11,471,774. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Domo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.