Is It Crazy To Buy Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) And Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

The shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $14 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Hold the AQUA stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on February 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Credit Suisse was of a view that AQUA is Neutral in its latest report on December 12, 2018. Northcoast thinks that AQUA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.10.

The shares of the company added by 15.78% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.35 while ending the day at $15.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -45.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. AQUA had ended its last session trading at $13.18. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AQUA 52-week low price stands at $7.09 while its 52-week high price is $25.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. generated 194.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.55% to reach $80.63/share. It started the day trading at $62.82 and traded between $55.61 and $62.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INSP’s 50-day SMA is 69.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.41. The stock has a high of $95.00 for the year while the low is $40.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.31%, as 1.70M AQUA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.51% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 434.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The William Blair Investment Manageme… bought more INSP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The William Blair Investment Manageme… purchasing 76,247 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,198,617 shares of INSP, with a total valuation of $72,252,633. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC meanwhile sold more INSP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,223,171 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares by 2.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 957,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,606 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. which are valued at $57,690,914. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Inspire Medical Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,108 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 924,252 shares and is now valued at $55,713,911. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Inspire Medical Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.