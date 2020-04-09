Is It Crazy To Buy e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) And CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

The shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $19 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Buy the ELF stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Jefferies was of a view that ELF is Buy in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that ELF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.84.

The shares of the company added by 16.44% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.53 while ending the day at $11.05. During the trading session, a total of 990046.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.98% incline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. ELF had ended its last session trading at $9.49. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ELF 52-week low price stands at $7.58 while its 52-week high price is $20.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The e.l.f. Beauty Inc. generated 74.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 110.53%. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) is now rated as Outperform. UBS also rated CNP as Downgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that CNP could surge by 22.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.73% to reach $21.67/share. It started the day trading at $16.895 and traded between $15.43 and $16.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNP’s 50-day SMA is 20.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.06. The stock has a high of $31.17 for the year while the low is $11.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.71%, as 19.65M ELF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.92% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CNP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 445,576 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,665,026 shares of CNP, with a total valuation of $906,374,652. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $488,491,148 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares by 5.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 28,675,076 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,472,649 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. which are valued at $443,029,924. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,859,356 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 27,956,366 shares and is now valued at $431,925,855. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.