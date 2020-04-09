Is It Crazy To Buy CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) And Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

The shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $52 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to In-line the CRSP stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Jefferies was of a view that CRSP is Buy in its latest report on August 01, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that CRSP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $74.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.43.

The shares of the company added by 7.48% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $39.2501 while ending the day at $44.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -67.3% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. CRSP had ended its last session trading at $41.29. CRISPR Therapeutics AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 17.30 CRSP 52-week low price stands at $32.30 while its 52-week high price is $74.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CRISPR Therapeutics AG generated 943.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 282.35%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has the potential to record -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Raymond James also rated AFL as Downgrade on July 29, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that AFL could surge by 22.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.77% to reach $48.54/share. It started the day trading at $38.09 and traded between $35.75 and $37.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFL’s 50-day SMA is 41.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.17. The stock has a high of $57.18 for the year while the low is $23.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.28%, as 15.10M CRSP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.27% of Aflac Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AFL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,332,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,500,173 shares of AFL, with a total valuation of $2,208,485,924. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,411,798,951 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,498,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -186,685 shares of Aflac Incorporated which are valued at $1,318,200,316. In the same vein, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,177 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,464,560 shares and is now valued at $426,786,534. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Aflac Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.