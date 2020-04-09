Is It Crazy To Buy Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) And Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

The shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cenovus Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CVE is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Goldman thinks that CVE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.85.

The shares of the company added by 7.27% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.63 while ending the day at $2.95. During the trading session, a total of 17.28 million shares were traded which represents a -108.38% decline from the average session volume which is 8.29 million shares. CVE had ended its last session trading at $2.75. Cenovus Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CVE 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $10.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cenovus Energy Inc. generated 140.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Cenovus Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Goldman also rated WSM as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that WSM could down by -4.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.61% to reach $45.61/share. It started the day trading at $48.30 and traded between $45.58 and $47.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSM’s 50-day SMA is 56.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.66. The stock has a high of $77.00 for the year while the low is $26.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.69%, as 7.75M CVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.13% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.58, while the P/B ratio is 2.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more WSM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -656,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,998,898 shares of WSM, with a total valuation of $340,113,143. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $309,553,551 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by 1.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,568,834 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 121,424 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. which are valued at $279,306,822. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 888 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,061,112 shares and is now valued at $215,198,482. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.