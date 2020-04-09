Is It Crazy To Buy Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) And Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

The shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Hold the BAM stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on November 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that BAM is Outperform in its latest report on November 09, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that BAM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.62.

The shares of the company added by 7.37% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.00 while ending the day at $34.09. During the trading session, a total of 3.16 million shares were traded which represents a 11.58% incline from the average session volume which is 3.57 million shares. BAM had ended its last session trading at $31.75. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. currently has a market cap of $52.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.21, with a beta of 1.19. BAM 52-week low price stands at $21.57 while its 52-week high price is $45.61.

The Brookfield Asset Management Inc. generated 6.78 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.0%. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has the potential to record 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Piper Sandler also rated BSM as Downgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BSM could surge by 44.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.69% to reach $11.06/share. It started the day trading at $6.2324 and traded between $5.82 and $6.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSM’s 50-day SMA is 7.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.09. The stock has a high of $18.77 for the year while the low is $4.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.76%, as 1.73M BAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.96% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.75, while the P/B ratio is 1.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 565.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CI Investments, Inc. sold more BSM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CI Investments, Inc. selling -980,436 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,427,284 shares of BSM, with a total valuation of $39,439,689.

Similarly, ZB, NA (Private Banking) decreased its Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares by 15.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,992,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -900,771 shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P. which are valued at $23,366,706. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.