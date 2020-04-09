Is A Downturn Overdue? Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO), Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)?

The shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $67 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Winnebago Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Buy the WGO stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. That day the Northcoast set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. SunTrust was of a view that WGO is Buy in its latest report on March 16, 2018. Northcoast thinks that WGO is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.33.

The shares of the company added by 14.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.15 while ending the day at $36.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -61.01% decline from the average session volume which is 778980.0 shares. WGO had ended its last session trading at $31.83. Winnebago Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 WGO 52-week low price stands at $16.94 while its 52-week high price is $63.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Winnebago Industries Inc. generated 122.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.15%. Winnebago Industries Inc. has the potential to record 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $160. Canaccord Genuity also rated NVRO as Upgrade on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $153 suggesting that NVRO could surge by 17.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $99.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.38% to reach $131.78/share. It started the day trading at $109.61 and traded between $100.59 and $108.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVRO’s 50-day SMA is 117.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 97.43. The stock has a high of $148.05 for the year while the low is $54.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.83%, as 2.54M WGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.39% of Nevro Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 571.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NVRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 39.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,067,358 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,750,196 shares of NVRO, with a total valuation of $374,944,596. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NVRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $268,108,668 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nevro Corp. shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,048,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 24,656 shares of Nevro Corp. which are valued at $204,810,630. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Nevro Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 171,876 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,932,518 shares and is now valued at $193,213,150. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Nevro Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.