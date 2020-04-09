Is A Downturn Overdue? Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)?

The shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $80. CFRA was of a view that RCL is Sell in its latest report on February 10, 2020. Buckingham Research thinks that RCL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 122.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $84.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.18.

The shares of the company added by 11.95% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $33.6501 while ending the day at $37.56. During the trading session, a total of 28.3 million shares were traded which represents a -127.16% decline from the average session volume which is 12.46 million shares. RCL had ended its last session trading at $33.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. currently has a market cap of $7.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.31, with a beta of 2.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 RCL 52-week low price stands at $19.25 while its 52-week high price is $135.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. generated 243.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.75%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has the potential to record 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on July 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.00% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.35 and traded between $13.24 and $14.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JEF’s 50-day SMA is 18.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.64. The stock has a high of $24.03 for the year while the low is $11.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.52%, as 6.51M RCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more JEF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -509,262 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,493,130 shares of JEF, with a total valuation of $307,481,087. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more JEF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $292,338,459 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares by 1.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,404,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -283,055 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. which are valued at $278,935,038. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 427,644 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,002,025 shares and is now valued at $177,737,682. Following these latest developments, around 10.20% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.