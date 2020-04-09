Is A Downturn Overdue? PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)?

The shares of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $34 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PagerDuty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Outperform the PD stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on August 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that PD is Outperform in its latest report on August 14, 2019. William Blair thinks that PD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.08.

The shares of the company added by 9.02% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $16.7095 while ending the day at $18.13. During the trading session, a total of 2.66 million shares were traded which represents a -125.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. PD had ended its last session trading at $16.63. PagerDuty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 PD 52-week low price stands at $12.33 while its 52-week high price is $59.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PagerDuty Inc. generated 124.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -164.29%. PagerDuty Inc. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.74% to reach $42.83/share. It started the day trading at $40.33 and traded between $37.87 and $39.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETFC’s 50-day SMA is 40.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.90. The stock has a high of $57.30 for the year while the low is $25.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 60.79%, as 9.75M PD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.45% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.42, while the P/B ratio is 1.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ETFC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,049,515 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,956,032 shares of ETFC, with a total valuation of $856,491,018. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile bought more ETFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $491,162,615 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares by 724.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,461,411 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 11,828,955 shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation which are valued at $461,995,626. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 512,796 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,056,467 shares and is now valued at $379,457,947. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.