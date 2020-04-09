Is A Downturn Overdue? Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)?

The shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Livent Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Neutral the LTHM stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. Vertical Research was of a view that LTHM is Sell in its latest report on February 21, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that LTHM is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 21, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.73.

The shares of the company added by 9.20% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.14 while ending the day at $5.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a 42.92% incline from the average session volume which is 3.26 million shares. LTHM had ended its last session trading at $5.22. Livent Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LTHM 52-week low price stands at $3.95 while its 52-week high price is $12.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Livent Corporation generated 16.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -140.0%. Livent Corporation has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on October 07, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.84% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.485 and traded between $5.14 and $5.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRST’s 50-day SMA is 6.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.84. The stock has a high of $9.10 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.77%, as 2.56M LTHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.70% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 459.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TRST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -43,173 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,368,005 shares of TRST, with a total valuation of $72,320,907. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TRST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,373,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,800,957 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -57,540 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY which are valued at $31,383,177. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 139,987 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,929,122 shares and is now valued at $15,846,550. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.