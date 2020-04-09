Is A Downturn Overdue? JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)?

The shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JBG SMITH Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $34.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.62.

The shares of the company added by 5.68% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $29.46 while ending the day at $31.25. During the trading session, a total of 804173.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.85% decline from the average session volume which is 738760.0 shares. JBGS had ended its last session trading at $29.57. JBGS 52-week low price stands at $21.88 while its 52-week high price is $43.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.69%. JBG SMITH Properties has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Susquehanna also rated LEN as Upgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that LEN could surge by 17.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.44% to reach $52.36/share. It started the day trading at $43.75 and traded between $39.56 and $43.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEN’s 50-day SMA is 54.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.17. The stock has a high of $71.38 for the year while the low is $25.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.27%, as 13.20M JBGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.63% of Lennar Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LEN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -367,919 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,579,829 shares of LEN, with a total valuation of $1,168,149,468. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $607,907,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Lennar Corporation shares by 0.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,496,201 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,133 shares of Lennar Corporation which are valued at $477,354,878. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its Lennar Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,084,850 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,487,040 shares and is now valued at $438,804,928. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Lennar Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.