Is A Downturn Overdue? Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA), Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)?

The shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Healthcare Trust of America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Outperform the HTA stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Stifel was of a view that HTA is Buy in its latest report on November 26, 2019. Citigroup thinks that HTA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.73.

The shares of the company added by 5.77% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.93 while ending the day at $25.46. During the trading session, a total of 2.56 million shares were traded which represents a -33.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. HTA had ended its last session trading at $24.07. HTA 52-week low price stands at $20.61 while its 52-week high price is $34.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.76%. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Piper Sandler also rated LNC as Downgrade on March 10, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that LNC could surge by 36.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.67% to reach $51.09/share. It started the day trading at $32.89 and traded between $29.67 and $32.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNC’s 50-day SMA is 41.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.75. The stock has a high of $67.52 for the year while the low is $16.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.90%, as 5.01M HTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of Lincoln National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -370,094 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,215,125 shares of LNC, with a total valuation of $584,702,090. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $269,853,801 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lincoln National Corporation shares by 1.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,449,890 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 106,191 shares of Lincoln National Corporation which are valued at $248,721,105. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Lincoln National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 80,488 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,256,683 shares and is now valued at $138,355,897. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Lincoln National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.