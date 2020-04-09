Is A Downturn Overdue? HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA), First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)?

The shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $137 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HCA Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the HCA stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 143. Deutsche Bank was of a view that HCA is Buy in its latest report on January 03, 2019. UBS thinks that HCA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 162.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.17.

The shares of the company added by 9.58% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $99.24 while ending the day at $108.06. During the trading session, a total of 4.12 million shares were traded which represents a -47.26% decline from the average session volume which is 2.8 million shares. HCA had ended its last session trading at $98.61. HCA Healthcare Inc. currently has a market cap of $37.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.09, with a beta of 1.25. HCA 52-week low price stands at $58.38 while its 52-week high price is $151.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HCA Healthcare Inc. generated 621.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.88%. HCA Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Compass Point also rated FAF as Upgrade on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $74 suggesting that FAF could surge by 38.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.05% to reach $73.67/share. It started the day trading at $46.52 and traded between $42.64 and $45.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FAF’s 50-day SMA is 54.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.91. The stock has a high of $66.78 for the year while the low is $29.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.20%, as 1.32M HCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of First American Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.27, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FAF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 277,562 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,367,888 shares of FAF, with a total valuation of $482,112,130. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FAF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $436,098,807 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its First American Financial Corporation shares by 24.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,077,562 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,647,324 shares of First American Financial Corporation which are valued at $215,339,404. In the same vein, Ariel Investments LLC decreased its First American Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 169,805 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,587,345 shares and is now valued at $152,139,301. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of First American Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.