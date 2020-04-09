Is A Downturn Overdue? Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)?

The shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Underperform the FCX stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Morgan Stanley was of a view that FCX is Overweight in its latest report on November 07, 2019. UBS thinks that FCX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.96.

The shares of the company added by 5.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.51 while ending the day at $8.03. During the trading session, a total of 26.87 million shares were traded which represents a 14.82% incline from the average session volume which is 31.55 million shares. FCX had ended its last session trading at $7.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 FCX 52-week low price stands at $4.82 while its 52-week high price is $14.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Freeport-McMoRan Inc. generated 2.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has the potential to record -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $195. Cowen also rated WEX as Initiated on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $249 suggesting that WEX could surge by 34.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $104.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.15% to reach $179.07/share. It started the day trading at $117.93 and traded between $105.97 and $116.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WEX’s 50-day SMA is 164.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 195.41. The stock has a high of $236.51 for the year while the low is $71.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.45%, as 1.88M FCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.37% of WEX Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 51.63, while the P/B ratio is 2.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 681.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.50% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of WEX Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.