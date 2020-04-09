Is A Downturn Overdue? Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)?

The shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ecopetrol S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Buy the EC stock while also putting a $12.40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. Goldman was of a view that EC is Sell in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Citigroup thinks that EC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.66.

The shares of the company added by 6.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $11.305 while ending the day at $12.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -18.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. EC had ended its last session trading at $11.33. Ecopetrol S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EC 52-week low price stands at $6.28 while its 52-week high price is $21.43.

The Ecopetrol S.A. generated 9.91 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Ecopetrol S.A. has the potential to record 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.75% to reach $26.95/share. It started the day trading at $17.00 and traded between $15.90 and $16.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PINS's 50-day SMA is 18.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.51. The stock has a high of $36.83 for the year while the low is $10.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.06%, as 20.31M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.59% of Pinterest Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 14.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PINS shares, increasing its portfolio by 88.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 11,068,180 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,592,453 shares of PINS, with a total valuation of $364,267,474. Flossbach von Storch AG meanwhile bought more PINS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $340,034,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Pinterest Inc. shares by 9,414.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,835,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,606,054 shares of Pinterest Inc. which are valued at $337,141,000. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Pinterest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,525,009 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,253,455 shares and is now valued at $250,953,345. Following these latest developments, around 0.04% of Pinterest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.