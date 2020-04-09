Is A Downturn Overdue? Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)?

The shares of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $108 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ebix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2017, to Buy the EBIX stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on September 28, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Securities in its report released on March 15, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Northland Securities was of a view that EBIX is Outperform in its latest report on December 13, 2010. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that EBIX is worth Mkt Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 19, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.38.

The shares of the company added by 13.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.23 while ending the day at $16.98. During the trading session, a total of 665133.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.44% decline from the average session volume which is 581190.0 shares. EBIX had ended its last session trading at $15.01. Ebix Inc. currently has a market cap of $530.46 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 2.03. Ebix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 EBIX 52-week low price stands at $8.75 while its 52-week high price is $53.94.

The Ebix Inc. generated 113.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.0%.

It started the day trading at $15.25 and traded between $13.73 and $14.26 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $17.25 for the year while the low is $11.50. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.25%.

