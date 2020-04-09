Is A Downturn Overdue? Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN), Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)?

The shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dine Brands Global Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Neutral the DIN stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $90. Maxim Group was of a view that DIN is Buy in its latest report on October 21, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that DIN is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.02.

The shares of the company added by 12.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $30.0501 while ending the day at $32.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -124.94% decline from the average session volume which is 752750.0 shares. DIN had ended its last session trading at $29.00. Dine Brands Global Inc. currently has a market cap of $557.82 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.59, with a beta of 1.36. DIN 52-week low price stands at $14.16 while its 52-week high price is $104.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dine Brands Global Inc. generated 156.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.74%. Dine Brands Global Inc. has the potential to record 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.41% to reach $46.57/share. It started the day trading at $25.60 and traded between $23.725 and $24.00 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $49.85 for the year while the low is $17.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.85%, as 2.57M DIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.78% of Health Catalyst Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 498.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HCAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -143,560 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,011,642 shares of HCAT, with a total valuation of $26,454,438.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Health Catalyst Inc. shares by 1.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 849,106 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,853 shares of Health Catalyst Inc. which are valued at $22,204,122. In the same vein, American Century Investment Manag… increased its Health Catalyst Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 290,320 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 799,914 shares and is now valued at $20,917,751. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Health Catalyst Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.