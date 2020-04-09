Expensive Market, What To Buy? Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO), Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.42.

The shares of the company added by 5.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $10.595 while ending the day at $11.64. During the trading session, a total of 861019.0 shares were traded which represents a 21.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. NTCO had ended its last session trading at $11.01. NTCO 52-week low price stands at $7.93 while its 52-week high price is $23.90.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.50% to reach $21.80/share. It started the day trading at $12.12 and traded between $10.66 and $11.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CWK’s 50-day SMA is 15.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.83. The stock has a high of $20.80 for the year while the low is $6.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.84%, as 8.25M NTCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.66% of Cushman & Wakefield plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 777.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.61% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Pacific Alliance Investment Manag… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,134,892 shares of CWK, with a total valuation of $553,363,632. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more CWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $201,618,874 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… decreased its Cushman & Wakefield plc shares by 8.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,634,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,325,452 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc which are valued at $171,812,846. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cushman & Wakefield plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 915,020 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,592,240 shares and is now valued at $159,572,898. Following these latest developments, around 28.60% of Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.