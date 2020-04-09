Expensive Market, What To Buy? Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

The shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Laredo Petroleum Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Siebert Williams Shank Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Siebert Williams Shank set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on December 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. JP Morgan was of a view that LPI is Neutral in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that LPI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.03.

The shares of the company added by 10.10% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.343 while ending the day at $0.38. During the trading session, a total of 5.57 million shares were traded which represents a 17.36% incline from the average session volume which is 6.74 million shares. LPI had ended its last session trading at $0.34. Laredo Petroleum Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 LPI 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $3.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Laredo Petroleum Inc. generated 40.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.41%. Laredo Petroleum Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Goldman also rated ARWR as Initiated on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that ARWR could surge by 48.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.21% to reach $61.67/share. It started the day trading at $31.97 and traded between $29.61 and $31.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARWR’s 50-day SMA is 33.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.25. The stock has a high of $73.72 for the year while the low is $17.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.12%, as 8.27M LPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.37% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 58.57, while the P/B ratio is 6.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ARWR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -19.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,720,762 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,277,750 shares of ARWR, with a total valuation of $324,460,868. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ARWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $276,025,220 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 15.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,124,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -760,166 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $118,661,002. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,021,010 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,020,120 shares and is now valued at $86,888,852. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.