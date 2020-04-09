Expensive Market, What To Buy? ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT), PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

The shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $76 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ITT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Gordon Haskett was of a view that ITT is Buy in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Stifel thinks that ITT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $63.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.96.

The shares of the company added by 5.79% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $48.05 while ending the day at $50.62. During the trading session, a total of 554590.0 shares were traded which represents a 40.65% incline from the average session volume which is 934380.0 shares. ITT had ended its last session trading at $47.85. ITT Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ITT 52-week low price stands at $35.41 while its 52-week high price is $75.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ITT Inc. generated 612.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.08%. ITT Inc. has the potential to record 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25.50. Susquehanna also rated PHM as Upgrade on March 03, 2020, with its price target of $51 suggesting that PHM could surge by 37.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.81% to reach $40.90/share. It started the day trading at $25.80 and traded between $23.14 and $25.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PHM’s 50-day SMA is 35.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.33. The stock has a high of $47.37 for the year while the low is $17.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 14.16M ITT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.42% of PulteGroup Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.93, while the P/B ratio is 1.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PHM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -284,484 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,392,818 shares of PHM, with a total valuation of $678,367,698. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PHM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $356,577,981 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PulteGroup Inc. shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,341,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 56,571 shares of PulteGroup Inc. which are valued at $275,470,114. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its PulteGroup Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 411,243 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,700,178 shares and is now valued at $194,187,973. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of PulteGroup Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.