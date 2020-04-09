Expensive Market, What To Buy? Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

The shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compugen Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Overweight the CGEN stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2018. FBR Capital was of a view that CGEN is Outperform in its latest report on October 15, 2015. Jefferies thinks that CGEN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 221.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.85.

The shares of the company added by 6.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.215 while ending the day at $8.77. During the trading session, a total of 798043.0 shares were traded which represents a 8.19% incline from the average session volume which is 869220.0 shares. CGEN had ended its last session trading at $8.27. Compugen Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.60 CGEN 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $12.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Compugen Ltd. generated 9.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Compugen Ltd. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is now rated as Perform. Barclays also rated EPZM as Initiated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that EPZM could surge by 42.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.83% to reach $29.22/share. It started the day trading at $16.99 and traded between $15.12 and $16.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPZM’s 50-day SMA is 19.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.14. The stock has a high of $27.82 for the year while the low is $9.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.34%, as 7.08M CGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.49% of Epizyme Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 66.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more EPZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 2,184,777 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,659,104 shares of EPZM, with a total valuation of $211,852,703. RP Management LLC (Investment Man… meanwhile bought more EPZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $142,175,005 worth of shares.

Similarly, Redmile Group LLC increased its Epizyme Inc. shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,746,033 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 109,100 shares of Epizyme Inc. which are valued at $135,650,972. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Epizyme Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 340,710 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,669,255 shares and is now valued at $103,440,145. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Epizyme Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.